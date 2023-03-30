Corporate Hands | Huawei donates US$100,000 to HEART/NSTA-VTDI

The HEART/NSTA-VTDI (Vocational Training Development Institute) is set to benefit from a major contribution from tech giant Huawei through a memorandum of understanding signed at Huawei’s Hope Road office on March 23. Huawei handed over several types of equipment to the VTDI, which is the second academic institution in Jamaica that Huawei has partnered with to establish its Huawei ICT Academy, the first being The University of the West Indies, Mona. From left, Floyd Green, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, poses for a photo after the signing ceremony with Director Principal of VTDI Delize William; Huawei Jamaica CEO Bo Zhou; and Huawei CEO, Carrier Network BG, Neil Grant, on March 23.