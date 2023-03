Go Alpha! PROComm has thrown its support behind the Convent of Alpha Academy (‘Alpha’) Champs team with a contribution of $200,000. Making the presentation are Anita Chin (left), chief operating officer, and Errol Howlett to principal Kali McMorris (right). Also present are members of the team (from third left) Casey-Dee Fuller, Tashay Falker, and Kayla Scott.