JUTC drivers to resume duties this evening

Drivers employed to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) are expected to resume normalcy with all shifts commencing at 7 p.m. this evening.

In a statement this evening, the Ministry of Labour & Social Security said following industrial action by JUTC drivers that left scores of commuters stranded today, an emergency meeting was held this afternoon at the offices of the ministry between the management of the JUTC and the union representing the workers, University & Allied Workers Union.

“The parties, after intense discussions, have arrived at an understanding for the salary advance paid to workers in December 2022 to be returned to workers and negotiations continue in the upcoming week relating to payment arrangements,” said the ministry.

