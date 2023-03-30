St Ann mason shot and killed in MoBay

A St Ann mason was shot and killed by unknown assailants at the Bogue Village Housing Scheme in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Oneil Jones of Parry Town in St Ann.

Reports from the Freeport police are that about 9:00pm, residents of Bogue Housing Scheme alerted the police after hearing gunshots in the area and saw a man running from a white 2016 Toyota Fielder motor car which was parked along the roadway.

On examination, the police found multiple bullet holes all over the vehicle.

A search of the area led to the discovery of Jones' body in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper region.

He was taken to the Cornwall Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

