STATIN worker injured on the job awarded $6.5 million

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica ( STATIN) is to pay over $6.5 million with interest to an employee who suffered injuries on two separate occasions when the chair she was sitting on at work broke, causing her to fall to the ground.

Statistical officer Janice Gordon filed a negligence claim in the Supreme Court in 2008 arising from the two accidents at her workplace.

She also claimed for losses and expenses incurred as a result of the accidents.

The first accident occurred on November 29, 2005, when the chair she was seated on broke and she fell and suffered injuries.

The other accident was on March 2, 2007, when the chair broke, causing her to fall to the floor.

She had to seek medical attention because of the accidents and was given sick leave on both occasions.

Gordon, who was represented by attorney-at-law Sean Kinghorn, said she was unable to work for three years because of the second fall as she suffered severe pain in her right leg and surgery was recommended.

She outlined that her life was disrupted because of the accident.

She was unable to do household chores and her mental health was affected as she suffered depression and had to be treated.

She said the injury also caused a strain on her 17-year relationship, bringing it to an end.

Medical reports were relied on to prove that she suffered 22% whole person impairment.

The defendant, which was represented by attorneys-at-law Kwame O. Gordon and Joerio Scott, instructed by the firm Samuda & Johnson, accepted liability and damages were assessed by Justice Tricia Hutchinson Shelly, who on March 22 awarded $5 million in general damages for pain and suffering and loss of amenities

Interest of three percent was awarded on the amount from March 18, 2008, to March 22 this year.

Gordon was also awarded $1 million for post traumatic stress disorder.

She was also awarded special damages of $531,334.46 with interest at three percent from March 2, 2007 to October 29, 2022.

- Barbara Gayle

