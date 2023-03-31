Gun owner accused of shooting man during bar dispute gets $500,000 bail

The St Catherine licensed firearm holder who reportedly shot a man in the face during a dispute at a bar was this morning offered $500,000 bail in the Gun Court.

Businessman Mark Chen, 40, was offered bail by Justice Chester Stamp on condition that he report to the Old Harbour Police Stations on Mondays on Thursdays.

Chen is scheduled to return to court on April 28.

He is charged with wounding with intent, making use of a firearm to commit a felony, and breaches of the terms and conditions of a firearm authorisation.

Allegations are that on February 19, the accused and the complainant had a dispute which became physical.

Chen allegedly brandished his licensed firearm, held the man by his throat, and opened gunfire hitting him in his face, according to the police.

The injured man was assisted to hospital where he was treated.

The police reported that Chen later turned himself in and his firearm was seized.

He was charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of his lawyer.

Chen is being represented by attorney-at-law Orville Morgan.

- Tanesha Mundle

