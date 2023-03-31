Jamaica records fourth quarter growth of 3.8 per cent

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has reported that the country recorded growth of 3.8 per cent for the December 2022 quarter compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

Goods-producing industries grew by 4.7 per cent while services grew by 3.6 per cent.

STATIN says all industries within the services industries grew, with the exception of the producers of government services, which fell by 0.8 per cent.

The increase in the goods-producing industries was largely due to higher output levels in agriculture, forestry and fishing of 5.9 per cent; manufacturing, 5.4 per cent; and mining and quarrying 99.0 per cent.

However, value added for the construction industry declined by 4.8 per cent.

STATIN says resumption of operations at the JAMALCO plant impacted the performance of the mining and quarrying industry.

