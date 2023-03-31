Missing 18-y-o found dead in bushes in Hanover
Eighteen-year-old Tecia Hall, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been found dead in March Town, Kilmarnock, Hanover.
A search party, which included the police and residents, began searching the area on Wednesday for Hall, who is the mother of a three-year-old child.
However, the search proved challenging due to thick vegetation.
Her naked body was discovered Friday afternoon in a state of decomposition.
The Green Island police are investigating her death.
Hall's death brings to three the number of murders recorded in Hanover in the last three days.
- Janet Silvera
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.