MoBay police charge St Catherine man for possession of gun and ammunition

Twenty-seven-year-old Akeem Reid of Big Lane, Central Village in St Catherine has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and ammunition.

He was charged following an incident in Rose Hill Lane, Kemshot, St James on Thursday.

The Montego Bay police say about 5:35 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area and Reid ran upon seeing them.

The lawmen went in pursuit of him and a magazine allegedly fell from his pocket.

The police say he was also seen throwing a firearm which was later retrieved.

They say the firearm was a Glock 19 pistol and the magazine contained 12 rounds of ammunition.

Reid was taken into custody where he was charged.

