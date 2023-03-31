Project Management Institute Jamaica honours ‘changemakers’

A total of six local projects have been chosen for special commendation for their positive impact on communities across Jamaica. The group of six ‘changemakers’ was identified through the Project Management Institute Jamaica’s recent Social Good Symposium as working towards achieving the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The institute received 11 project nominations from experts and stakeholders islandwide, that aligned with the 17 SDGs, and six finalist projects were selected that were deemed the Most Impactful Social Good Projects 2022, a release from the organisation noted. The six awardees are: Project: Positive Pathways; Democracy International sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Project: Harry Watch Primary School ICT Lab | Digicel Foundation, Project: COVID-19 Health Information Access for the Deaf | Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) sponsored by the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition, Project: International Coastal Cleanup Day 2021 | Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) sponsored by Ocean Conservancy & Tourism Enhancement Fund,Project: N.C.B. Level Up Grant Programme | NCB Foundation, sponsored by the NCB Global Group and Project: Inter-Agency Network Youth Development Programme sponsored by The Planning Institute of Jamaica, HEART/NSTA Trust, Northern Caribbean University, HOPE Programme, National Housing Trust.

The activities of the groups were aligned to the overall mission of Project Management Institute USA, which the release notes is ‘dedicated to enabling change-makers worldwide to elevate their positive impact on society through a programme dubbed Hours for Impact.

It is an initiative that supports the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to better people’s lives and the planet, now and in the future. The aim of Hours for Impact is to have the global Project Management community pledge to achieving a total of 125,000 hours of service in support of these SDGs.