Security guard killed at MoBay wholesale

A security guard was gunned down while at work at a wholesale in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday.

He has been identified as 56-year-old Oneil Wilson, otherwise called 'Wilcock', of Hermitage district in Bethel Town, Westmoreland.

A motive is yet to be established.

The police report that Wilson was on the job at Wagon Wholesale located along Railway Lane when about 4:20 p.m. a man armed with a handgun entered the establishment.

The gunman opened fire hitting Wilson before escaping on foot.

The police were summoned.

The scene was processed and Wilson's body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

- Hopeton Bucknor

