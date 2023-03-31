St Catherine gangster gets six years in prison

Gangster Lesberth Smith was today sentenced to six years in prison.

Smith last December pleaded guilty to being a member of a criminal gang and participating in a criminal gang.

Sentencing was handed down in St Catherine Circuit Court today by Justice Bertram Morrison who noted that the 25-year-old benefited from his guilty plea.

The charges against Smith stemmed from a 2018 investigation by detectives from the St Catherine police division into the activities of the Sparta Gang in Old Harbour.

- Rasbert Turner

