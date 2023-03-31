Work-from-home framework developed for special economic zone companies

A permanent work-from-home framework has been developed for companies operating in special economic zones (SEZs).

This forms part of the efforts of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) to build an adaptable and flexible SEZ regime.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Kelli-Dawn Hamilton, provided details during a meeting hosted by the JSEZA at the entity's office on Waterloo Road in St Andrew on Monday.

She explained that consequent on the arrangement, up to 30 per cent of the SEZ labour force will be allowed to work from home while the remaining 70 per cent will be required to go into office.

“[The Work from Home programme, though not mandatory] will allow our SEZs to operate within this new normal [and] to operate within a space that allows them flexibility in their business continuity efforts, and look at different opportunities and ways of working,” Hamilton further outlined.

The Interim CEO shared that the work-from-home framework was developed in response to its stakeholders' needs.

“While we have a space within which to operate, our objective is not only [to] own the space but to ensure that we are able to plan ahead [and] to ensure that with our clients, we are able to predict and help to traverse the economic landscape in order to, ultimately, grow the economy of Jamaica,” she indicated.

Hamilton advised that there is a specific list of equipment that companies will be able to move out of the zone to facilitate the arrangement.

Additionally, she said to ensure that the new framework's administration adheres to international requirements, relating to areas such as base erosion and profit shifting, there will be a nominal fee for each employee who will be working from home.

The authority is also working on developing a policy that allows micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to benefit directly from the SEZ regime.

“Our objective is to ensure that we create a regime that allows Jamaica to integrate into the global value chain. We are developing an MSME policy that will push that integration of Jamaican businesses,” she said.

