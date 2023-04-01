Adrianna Laing honoured in Florida

Thirteen-year-old Adrianna Laing, who was hospitalised for six months in the United States and underwent 26 surgeries after surviving severe burns from a house fire, was the life of a special dinner held for her at the Island Space Caribbean Museum at the Broward Mall in Florida on Wednesday night.

The vibrant teen had the antendees in awe and on their feet when she opened the event with the famous Bob Marley song Three Little Birds.

Pretty in florals with a princess crown on her head, Laing rocked from side to side adding a little of her flavour to the music.

Young Laing’s spirits were elevated higher as she was surprised with a special diaspora recognition award.

Project manager of the Sanmerna Foundation, Stephen Josephs, who was instrumental in securing help for Laing, was likewise recognised with a humanitarian award.

A special poem titled, Adrianna, was dedicated to her and performed by the Global Jamaica Disapora Council representative for 13 southern United States, Peter Gracey.

“It reminds us that life is not usually fair to us. What she has experienced for her age just seems beyond [what] I can imagine. For us to come and celebrate her is an honour for me to drive almost 300 miles here just to see her, just to say this poem for her and embrace her presence,” Gracey said.

After donating a pink-wrapped gift basket with skin care and personal items, along with cash at the celebratory event, President of Jamaican Women of Florida, Janice McIntosh, shared that Laing’s trauma and tragedy that brought us to this point should not be forgotten.

Spirit of a survivor

“When Adrianna, ‘Pinky’ sang the famous Bob Marley lyrics ‘Every little thing will be alright’,” it speaks to the soul and spirit of a survivor whose resilience shone through. It’s in that gesture alone [that] we know that Adrianna will live and bring purpose to her life and help bring awareness for a burn unit in Jamaica,” McIntosh said.

The Jamaican Men of Florida gave her a six-day, seven-night vacation stay and Jamaica HI5 donated cash.

On September 4 last year, Laing and her brothers, nine-year-old Adrianno and seven-year-old twins, Jorden and Jayden, were burnt in the fire, but her bothers perished.

Laing returned home to Jamaica on Thursday where she united with her friends and family.

