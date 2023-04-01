Fake gun seized in Half-Way Tree traffic stop, man arrested

An imitation firearm was seized by the police on Half-Way Tree Road in St Andrew on Friday night.

The police report that about 8 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a motorcyclist with a pillion aboard breaching the Road Traffic Act.

The police team signalled the motorcyclist to stop.

He complied.

The pillion was seen placing an object in his waistband, according to the police.

The police say he was accosted, searched and an imitation firearm was found in his possession.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

