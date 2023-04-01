Outstanding police officers in Westmoreland honoured

WESTERN BUREAU:

Several police officers and civilian employees assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division were rewarded for their efforts to serve and protect residents of the western parish, which has become a major challenge to law enforcement over recent times, primarily through the emergence of numerous gangs.

The division, which falls under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Wayne Josephs, ended last year with 140 murders, of which the majority were gang-related killings and instances where the families of gangsters were targeted in reprisal killings.

It should nonetheless be noted that the police had a fair amount of success dismantling some of the gangs and arresting and charging numerous well-known gangsters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, who heads the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) crime portfolio, told the awardees that, despite the many challenges, including its treacherous landscape, the police hierarchy is satisfied with the good work they have been doing.

“You are the ones who make the force look good. You are the ones who provide support for the citizens of this nation, and you are the ones who face danger every day,” said Bailey, at the awards ceremony which was organised by the Westmoreland Police Civic Committee, in collaboration with the leadership of the Westmoreland Police Division. “You go to every crime scene and every dispute, and, when you are called, you respond to the citizens.”

Bailey, who praised the support the police have been getting from the Jamaica Defence Force, said that while the public does not show appreciation for their work, they should nonetheless honour their commitment to the nation and not lose focus.

“Sometimes this job can be very unthankful, but I want to say thank you, on behalf of the commissioner of police, and your area and divisional commanders, for the commitment that you have shown,” said Bailey.

Detective Constable Desmond McKenzie, who is assigned to the Criminal Investigative Branch, was the toast of the ceremony, walking away with ‘Top Police Officer.’

LIST OF AWARDEES

Detective Constable Desmond Campbell – Top Police Officer of The Year Detective Corporal Omardo Heaven – The highest number of arrests for the year.Constable Rajay Chin – The Traffic Enforcement Unit’s Top Performer Award Constable Raynar Rigg – Top performer in the Proactive Investigative Unit.Canute Smith – Most Outstanding Male Ancillary Staff (Darliston Police Station) Zannifer Downswell – Most Outstanding Female Ancillary Staff (Whithorn Police Station.)

Among the other awardees were the Jamaica Regiment (2JR), for its unwavering support in pursuit of the operational objectives of the Westmoreland police, and five retired police officers at various ranks who gave outstanding services to the division over the years. The five are former Deputy Superintendent Alanso Medley, former Inspector Clinton Russell, former Sergeant Dave Simpson, former Sergeant Lindel Colthirst, former Constable Junior Chin, and former District Constable Casburn Coote.