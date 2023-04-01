St James teen charged over house breaking

A 17-year-old boy from Mount Salem, St James has been charged in relation with a break-in at a house in the community of Westgate Hills.

The teen was handed over to the police by his father and he was later charged with house breaking and larceny.

The incident happened on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 8:30 a.m. the caretaker of the premises went to make checks when he discovered that the house was broken into.

The police were summoned and the scene was processed.

Forensic evidence revealed that the teen was present at the house.

On Tuesday, March 28, he was taken into custody and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

