St Mary man on gun charge
Twenty-seven-year-old Alwayne Kennedy of Dean Pen, Highgate, St Mary has been arrested and charged following an incident in his community.
Kennedy was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of unauthorized ammunition.
Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday March, 25 lawmen carried out an operation at Kennedy's home when he was seen inside the bedroom reaching for an item in the ceiling.
A search was conducted and a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver along with one .38 round of ammunition was found.
Kennedy was arrested and charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalised.
