Three injured in three-vehicle Portland crash

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash along the main road in Spring Garden, Portland on Saturday morning.

They are now in hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 8 a.m., involved a trailer truck, a Toyota mini bus, and a pick-up truck.

The police at the scene told The Gleaner that the trailer truck reportedly slammed into the back of the pick-up, which ended up in a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

The mini bus also crashed into a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

According to an alleged eyewitness, after hitting the back of the pick-up the trailer truck swerved into the path of the mini bus, which was trying to avoid being hit.

All three vehicles, according to the eyewitness, were travelling easterly towards Port Antonio.

“A lucky dem lucky because if any vehicle was coming on the other side of the road dis yah morning yah a judgement. Three people gone a hospital, but one man nuh look good,” said the eyewitness who identified himself as Dibbs.

Meantime, the driver of the pick-up truck, who gave his name as Danny Chin of a Kingston address, said that he was heading towards Orange Bay along the Spring Garden main road when he saw the trailer driver driving in an erratic manner.

“I saw him driving on the road like a madman. I leave him [and] I see him in my back again. Just as me see him inna mi back again mi say 'you know say mi shoulda just pull off a di road and mek him gwaan way him a go'. Anyway di next thing up deh so a push him push me off a di road. So him lick mi out a di road,” said Chin.

Chin said that he believes that his seatbelt helped to save his life.

He described the crash as nerve-racking, adding that he hurriedly exited his pick-up as he was fearful that his vehicle could burst into flames.

- Gareth Davis Snr

