Water disruption in sections of St Catherine, Corporate Area

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that its White Marl systems in St Catherine are out of operation as a result of mechanical problems.

This has impacted water supply distribution in sections of the Corporate Area and St Catherine.

Areas impacted are Windsor Heights, parts of Greendale, Central Village, Twickenham Park Industrial Estate, Twickenham Park Housing Scheme and parts of Spanish Town.

Also being affected are Duhaney Park, Washington Gardens, Penwood Road, Seaward Drive, sections of Molynes, and Maverley.

The NWC is assuring customers that every effort will be made to restore water supply in the shortest possible time.

