Driver injured in Golden Spring gun attack

A man was injured in a gun attack along the main road in Golden Spring, St Andrew this morning.

The incident happened some time before 11 o' clock.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was in his motor truck when he was attacked by men travelling in another vehicle.

Residents reported hearing explosions and went to investigate.

The driver was found slumped over his steering wheel.

He was then rushed to hospital.

