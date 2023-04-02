Six shot, two fatally, at shop in Clarendon

Six men were shot, two fatally, in Darlo district in Mocho, Clarendon on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Jason Lewin and 37-year-old Ervin Wright, also known as 'Joe', both construction workers of Darlo district.

It is reported that about 10 p.m., both deceased and injured men were among a group of people gambling at a shop when men armed with guns exited a white Toyota probox motor car and opened gunfire at the crowd, killing Wright and Lewin on spot.

The gunmen then escaped in the awaiting vehicle.

The police were summoned and both victims were rushed to hospital where they were confirmed dead, while the four injured persons were admitted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Their conditions are considered serious.

Last week, two Clarendon construction workers, 28-year-old Romario Drummond and 26-year-old Romaine Austin, were killed in Green Island, Hanover where they had been working.

Up to March 31, a total of 26 people had been murdered in Clarendon.

This is a 62.5 per cent increase when compared to 10 murders recorded in the 2022 corresponding period.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

