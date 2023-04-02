Teen dies after allegedly being stabbed by her father during dispute

Detectives assigned to the Elletson Road police are searching for a father who is believed to have killed his daughter during a dispute at their home on Barry Street in Kingston.

The deceased is 17-year-old Shedeque Calvert.

The police report that about 1:10 a.m., a dispute developed between the father and daughter when a knife was used to inflict a wound to Shedeque's chest.

She was taken to hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the police say the constabulary force is committed to reducing incidents of domestic violence and investigating all reported cases.

The public is being reminded that the force has 10 Domestic Violence Intervention Centers throughout the island.

The police are also encouraging persons to report all suspected cases of domestic violence, even if they're not the victim.

