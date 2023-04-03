Free medical care for children up to 12 years old at University Hospital

Effective immediately, children 12 years and younger can access free medical care at The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

This comes as the Bustamante Hospital for Children, located in the South East Health Region, sees an increase in admissions, mainly due to respiratory illnesses.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is therefore advising that children with any illness now be taken to The University Hospital of the West Indies where they will be treated by the medical team there.

