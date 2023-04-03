Guyana importing stones from Jamaica to meet local demands

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Guyana government today confirmed that Jamaican companies had responded positively to the country's request for foreign supplies to export stone to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country, even as it acknowledged that the material remains greater than is available.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill told the pro-government online publication, News Room, that the booming construction sector has resulted in stone and sand suppliers significantly increasing their prices and that the Irfaan Ali government remains committed to engaging suppliers to resolve the issue.

“They have started to receive supply…so far I know the supplies that came are from Jamaica,” Edghill said.

“We have contracts and we have engaged people. We have thousands of tonnes that have come in. I don't think what is here is anywhere near to satisfy the demand but we received supplies.”

Guyana has, since last year, been experiencing shortages in cement and stone largely due to external supply chain challenges and the situation has worsened with the Ukraine/ Russia crisis that is further constraining global supply chain efforts.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Edghill said that suppliers from Canada and other countries were expected to help meet the demand of the government's construction needs, reducing the pressure placed on the local suppliers and importers.

He warned that businesses owners who exploit customers may lose business due to their unfair prices.

“Right now, through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, permission has been given for people to operate both sand and laterite operations. That engagement continues and there is no known shortage of sand or laterite, or loam at this time,” he said.

In February, Edghill said the demand for materials to meet the level of infrastructural work in Guyana had caused stone and sand suppliers to significantly hike the prices.

“The fact of the matter is because of the volume and the magnitude of construction, both as it relates to government programmes as well as the private sector, there is a demand for stones that is beyond what the local carriers can purchase, beyond the quotas that they are producing. And even when you add that to what the importers are bringing in, we still had a shortfall,” he said then.

Guyana has been experiencing a construction boom as the country uses the revenue derived from its newly discovered oil and energy industry.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.