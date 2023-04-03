Hugh Graham resigns from Opposition shadow cabinet

Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western Hugh Graham today resigned from the Opposition Shadow Cabinet.

The People's National Party (PNP) MP stepped down as the Spokesperson on Commerce, Science and Technology with immediate effect.

He has also walked away from his role in the Lluidas Vale division.

“As I had promised my mother if it should ever happen that I don't think my purpose is to serve the people who have elected me, I would step away with the hope that they would be better served,” said Graham in his resignation letter dated April 3 to PNP president Mark Golding.

“As to my people in the Lluidas Vale division, I am prepared to serve you in whatever way, capacity or opportunity that may arise, as I believe I should serve the people only to make their lives better,” he continued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

