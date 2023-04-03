JMMB group seeks to alleviate blood shortage with blood drive

Even with an average of over 30,000 units of blood being donated annually to the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), popularly called the Blood Bank, “this only meets approximately 55 per cent of the country’s demand annually, resulting in medical complications, delayed procedures, and sadly loss of lives,” shared Igol Allen, blood donor organiser at NBTS.

He further noted, “This shortage of blood donation has a far-reaching impact as blood donations are needed by a wide cross-section of the population on an ongoing basis, such as pregnancy complications, namely ectopic pregnancies and haemorrhage; severe trauma; complex medical and surgical procedures, and in some cases individuals with cancers and sickle cell need several units of blood on a regular basis.” Therefore, maintaining a safe and adequate blood supply through voluntary blood donation is critical to the nation’s public health and a priority for the medical community; blood is essential medicine.

In response to the call for blood donors to alleviate this recurring shortage of blood supply at the country’s central blood collection agency, the Blood Bank, scores of JMMB Group team members turned out to its annual blood drive to donate, with the mission to save lives.

Simone Dunbar, human resource administration manager and blood drive organiser, said she is pleased that the company was able to again stage its annual blood drive, having been on a two-year hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of the team. However, team members were encouraged to safely donate at the respective NBTS collection centres, as an alternative. “Our team members have benefitted from blood donations in the past and so we understand the value of these donations and therefore encourage voluntary blood donation among our team with our annual blood drive,” Dunbar said.

This initiative is in keeping with the company’s Vision of Love and corporate social responsibility mandate, to be actively and publicly involved in charitable and voluntary activities within the society, demonstrating an understanding of the interconnectedness of the organisation and its community.

With a clear understanding of her interconnectedness, Kisha Anderson, JMMB subsidiaries director,who was among the donors onsite last week, said, “This is my way of doing my part, as a good citizen. I know that blood donation can save lives and blood is always needed, so I take every opportunity to give, instead of waiting for an emergency.” The now veteran blood donor, who has been donating for more than 20 years, said this ‘life-giving legacy’ pays ode to her late grandmother, Millicent Barrett, who used to give blood up to four times per year and encouraged her to be a blood donor.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dawnel Thompson, manager, group operations – strategy and execution, said, “This is my way of giving to others and simply being a good human being, it costs me nothing to contribute to my fellow brother and sister, so I make it my duty to give as often as possible, including being regularly called on to give blood for friends who are pregnant, needing surgery or when team members need a blood donor.” Adding, “You never know who you may help by just giving a few moments of your time to donate.”

Allen, commended the JMMB team for its strong partnership and commitment to being voluntary donors, as the NBTS aims to meet its annual target of at least 75 per cent of the country’s need for blood supply. These efforts have been bolstered by its recent drive to target younger donors and the opening of a new collection centre in Spanish Town to increase access.

People aged 17 to 60 years who are in good health and weigh more than 110 pounds are encouraged to be regular blood donors. Allen advises that the process is fairly straightforward, and although mildly uncomfortable, is very rewarding knowing that each unit of blood donated can save up to three lives.