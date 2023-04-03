Operations to resume at Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre

Operations at the Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre on Race Course Road in Manchester will resume on Tuesday, April 11.

Services at the health centre were relocated in April 2022 to allow for renovation and upgrading works.

To facilitate the relocation of services back to the health centre the Elizabeth House property on Manchester Road, which offers general services, will be closed on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6 to facilitate the move.

The Kendal Camp and Conference Centre in Kendal, which offers maternal and child health services, and the property at 4 Greenvale Road, which offers mental health services, will remain open on April 5 and April 6.

All services will resume at the health centre next week Tuesday.

