Playa Group salutes local travel agents

WESTERN BUREAU:

For the second year in a row, local tour operator KML Enterprises dominated the Playa Group of Hotels and Resorts travel agents awards, clinching the top overall producer for the chain of hotels in Jamaica.

The agency, headed by siblings Kareem and Kameika Lewis, outperformed other local agents at the awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara in Montego Bay just over a week ago.

KML was recognised for its role in crafting affordable and attractive deals that generated profitable business for the group’s five properties in Jamaica, namely, the Hilton Rose Hall, Jewel Paradise Cove, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara and Jewel Grande Montego Bay.

Kareem Lewis expressed amazement at being recognised.

He said KML Enterprises was happy to put smiles on their clients’ faces, especially after the rough times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to assist in the growth of the tourism industry through hard work and consistency, always striving to offer great customer service and meet our client’s expectations when handling their reservations,” he told The Gleaner.

According to Melissa Forbes, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, travellers have been very loyal to the KML brand, especially over the last two years, and Playa was appreciative of their continued support.

‘Hard work, dedication’

Forbes said the awards ceremony was hosted to salute local travel agents, who have done a phenomenal job in supporting the group.

“It is an excellent opportunity to recognise the hard work, dedication and loyalty of travel agents who have played a vital role in supporting the growth of the tourism industry in Jamaica as well,” she added.

Some 21 agencies were part of the awards ceremony, with KML Enterprises taking the Top Overall Producer award. Let’s Travel with Kish was the runner-up in the Top Overall Producer category and Leisure for Pleasure Holiday Tours placed third.

Let’s Travel with Kish was also the Top Producer for Weddings and Top Booking Producer for Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara.

Overall, Leisure for Pleasure Holidays and Tours limited copped six awards across varying categories, with Judy James-Watts, the company’s managing director, expressing gratitude for the recognition of the hard work and dedication that her team has put in over the years.

James-Watts stated that the awards bear testament to the exceptional service they have provided to their customers, and that they were motivated to continue delivering the best possible experiences.

Prizes ranging from plaques to stays of between three and five days at any group property, plus a trip to Mexico or the Dominica Republic were among the incentives received by the winners.

Other agencies that received honourable mentions at the ceremony included Total Travel Services, Luxury Connections, Approved Travel Caribbean, Go Jamaica Travel, Seven and Evan Jamaica Travel.

