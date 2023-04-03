Police: Money handling safety tips to avoid being victim of robbery

The police are once again urging citizens to be mindful of their personal security and take all necessary steps to lessen the likelihood of them being victims of robbery.

This warning comes on the heels of several reports of robbery by persons conducting financial transactions.

The police have issued the following safety tips:

Avoid taking large sums of cash to or from the bank, either by walking or by driving.

Do not direct your employee(s) to travel with large sums of cash to or from the bank.

Employ a reputable security courier service to handle large sums of cash to financial institutions; or seek the assistance of the police to escort you to and from the financial institutions with your lodgment or withdrawals.

If you have to conduct the lodgment or withdrawal yourself, vary the day, time and route. DO NOT STICK TO ONE ROUTE.

Avoid known troubled spots and routes.

If you are using a car park, as best as possible select an area which provides flexibility and a clear view when leaving and entering your motor vehicle.

Always be conscious of your environment and do not be distracted by cell phone conversations en route to and from financial institutions.

On your way to or from a financial institution, be mindful of people trying to engage you in conversation.

Be mindful of people soliciting a drive or asking for direction, especially people pretending to know you or someone you might be acquainted with.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.