Portland crash victim dies, driver warned for prosecution

One of the three persons injured in Saturday's three-vehicle crash in Portland has died.

He is 26-year-old Paul Johnson who succumbed in hospital.

The driver of the ill-fated trailer truck has since been warned for prosecution by the police.

The truck trailer slammed into the back of a pick-up truck shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday along the Spring Gardens main road in Buff Bay.

After slamming into the pickup truck, the trailer truck reportedly swerved to the right and into the path of a mini bus, which was trying to avoid the collision.

The pick-up truck ended up on the opposite side of the road in a ditch, while the mini bus with Johnson and two other people aboard also ended up in the ditch.

The pick-up driver escaped injury.

His vehicle was destroyed, while the back of the mini bus was ripped off.

All three persons aboard were rushed to hospital, where Johnson died while undergoing treatment.

The police said that all three vehicles were travelling easterly towards Port Antonio when the crash took place.

- Gareth Davis Snr

