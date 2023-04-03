Protesters block main road in Kitson Town, St Catherine

Upset residents this morning blocked a section of the main road in Kitson Town, St Catherine, leaving scores of commuters and motorists stranded.

They mounted old refrigerators and other debris along the roadway.

The residents are upset over what they say is that the authorities are not doing enough to locate a missing community member.

The woman has been missing since Saturday.

The residents stated that her car was found and efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

The police responded to the protest and have since cleared the road.

They remain in the area.

- Rasbert Turner

