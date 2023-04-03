UC Rusal workers take industrial action

Disgruntled workers at bauxite company UC Rusal have taken industrial action.

The work stoppage has affected operations at Port Esquivel and Windalco in St Catherine and Kirkvine in Manchester.

They are protesting for more pay and better working conditions.

They are represented by the National Workers Union.

