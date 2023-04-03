Update | Bodies of missing Kitson Town residents found

The bodies of a man and a woman who went missing on Saturday have been found in bushes in an abandoned structure near Naseberry Villa in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

Their hands and feet were bound and had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The discovery was made this morning during a search by the police and residents.

The search was launched after upset residents mounted a major roadblock along the main road in Kitson Town in a call for action from the authorities to locate the missing duo.

The man and the woman are Kitson Town residents.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Residents reported that the two were last seen on Saturday on way to deliver water to a farm operated by the woman.

When they did not return home an initial search by residents resulted in the discovery of the water truck.

The Guanaboa Vale police are investigating the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.