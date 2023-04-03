Uzi sub-machine gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

The police on Sunday seized an Uzi sub-machine gun along with ammunition during an operation on Belvedere Road in St Andrew.

A man was arrested in connection with the recovery.

Reports from the Dunhaney Park police are that at about 2:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man sitting on the roadway, whose action raised their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched, and an Uzi sub-machine gun with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition was found inside a bag he was carrying, according to the police.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

