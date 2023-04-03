Williams says more early childhood institutions warming up to standards

PORT MARIA, St Mary:

Education Minister Fayval Williams has said that the 12 standards set by the Early Childhood Commission will guarantee a strong foundation for the children’s future academic success.

Speaking at an Early Childhood Commission regional certification fair in Port Maria, St Mary, last Thursday, Williams said that she was also pleased with the achievements of the commission and its quest to have institutions conform to its regulations and standards.

“This fair is to increase awareness about the 12 standards that operate in the early childhood sector, to help our practitioners understand how they move forward to ensure that their early childhood institutions [are] moving on the pathway to complete the 12 standards,” she commented.

“There is a lot of information available here for persons, who own basic schools, which are private institutions, [and for] those that are in our infant schools, which are Government-owned and Government-financed,” Williams said. “As I walk the booths, I see on display examples of how the early childhood institutions should be, what they should have inside of them, how they interact with the children. It is a show and tell and a way for people to see what they are aspiring towards.”

But while the minister expressed satisfaction with the fair, she was quick to point out that not all the institutions in the sector are compliant with the standards set by the commission, which, in some instances, has resulted in the closure of some institutions.

“Not everyone is at the standard yet. Not everyone is complying with the 12 standards, but many of the institutions are on their way and you can see them moving from one to two to three to four,” Williams said. “And I know that the Early Childhood Commission does inspections, through the implementation agency. They do the inspections and they help the schools to move to the next stage, so eventually, all 12 of the standards are operating in their institutions.”

The minister said that although over the years, people had been complaining that the standards are very high, she is now seeing a greater level of acceptance.

There are more than 3,000 government and private early childhood institutions across the island.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com

The ECC’s 12 standards

• Staffing – Must have the characteristics, training, knowledge, skills, and attitude to help children achieve their full potential.

• Developmental/educational programmes – Mandates institutions to implement comprehensive programmes to meet children’s language, physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, spiritual, cultural and school-readiness needs.

• Interactions and relationships with children – Emphasises the need for staff to promote positive behaviours.

• Physical environment – Institutions must create environments meeting building, health and safety stipulations, and provide adequate space to facilitate their development and that of staff.

• Indoor and outdoor equipment, furnishing and supplies – Must be safe, child-friendly and promote optimal development.

• Health – Physical facilities, policies, programmes and procedures promoting healthy lifestyles, while safeguarding children and staff against illnesses.

• Nutrition Nutritious meals and good nutritional practices for children and their families.

• Safety – Safe indoor and outdoor environments for children, staff, stakeholders and visitors.

• Child rights, child protection and equality – Uphold children’s rights and protect them from harm, while ensuring equal access to services.

• Interactions with parents and community members – Management and staff should establish and maintain healthy relationships with parents, caregivers, family members and the wider community.

• Administration – Sound management structure that guarantees effective operations.

• Finance – Sound financial practices by adhering to standard accounting principles.