'Chaddy’ charged in relation to shooting incident in Kingston

Dukane Ferguson otherwise called 'Chaddy', of South Haven in Yallahs, St Thomas, was arrested and charged for breaches of the Firearms Act, following an incident on Bowery Road, Kingston on March 27.

A court date is being arranged for Ferguson to answer to the charges of shooting with intent, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

A man reported that he was walking along the roadway about 4:25 p.m., when Ferguson and other men travelling in a motor car, opened gunfire hitting him. He was transported to hospital, where he was admitted.

Ferguson was apprehended by the police in Denham Town, Kingston on Friday and later charged following an interview.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.