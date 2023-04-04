Father of slain 17-y-o Shedeque Calvert hospitalised with slashed throat and wrists

The father of 17-year-old Shedeque Calvert, who was tabbed to death on Sunday, is now in police custody after he was taken to hospital for treatment on Tuesday morning.

The Elletson Road Police say about 1:30 a.m., the man was taken to the hospital after he was found unconscious with his throat and both wrists slashed.

He is currently being treated and under police guard.

He was being sought by the police after a dispute with Shedeque on Sunday resulted in a knife being used to inflict a wound to her chest.

She was taken to hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

