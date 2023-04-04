Goat thieves killed in police shootout in Manchester

Two men were shot dead and a third injured following a shootout with the police in Kingsland in Spur Tree, Manchester today.

So far, one of the deceased has been identified as Dwayne Baker.

According to a police source, Baker was out on bail on a charge of breaking and entering a property in the parish.

The police say he was also a suspect in other incidents of break-ins.

It is reported that the men, who are of Manchester and St Elizabeth addresses, had stolen several goats in St Elizabeth earlier today and were escaping through Manchester when they were intercepted by the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is further reported that a shootout ensued, which occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m.

When the shooting subsided, the three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police say a firearm was seized.

They were taken to hospital where two of them were pronounced dead and the other admitted.

Residents say persons along the roadway were sent scampering during the heavy gunfire.

" I don't even know from where it start but, if you look at the entrance to turn into the lane, off the main road, you will see spent shells. Them turn off the road and go down in the lane a try escape and the police back dem up in deh... pure gunshot. We never know wha gwaan till it die down," the resident explained

" You know hard it be fi buy goat, raise goat and have people come take them so. Me glad say the police get them man. We need to get rid of these thieves," the resident added.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.