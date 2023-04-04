Immigration Corner | What is the Student Direct Stream?

Dear Mrs Powell,

I am living in Trinidad and I’m a regular reader of your articles about Canada. Thank you for them. I plan to study in Canada in May, and I know I don’t have much time. Can you tell me if my application can be expedited and the best way to apply? I look forward to your urgent response.

– G.B.

Dear G.B.

When applying for a study permit, the recommended time to contact your representative to assist you with your study permit is at least four-six months before the start of the school term. This gives you and your representative time to put forward the best possible application with all the required supporting documents.

Luckily for you, there is a programme known as The Student Direct Stream (SDS) that was introduced by Canada in 2018 for international students from a select group of countries. Under this programme, your study permit application can be expedited if you are able to satisfy all the requirements.

WHAT IS THE STUDENT DIRECT STREAM?

Before applying for a study permit, you must first apply and receive an acceptance letter to pursue post-secondary studies at one of the Designated Learning Institutions (DLI). There is a comprehensive list of these colleges and universities in each province on the government of Canada’s website.

Under the SDS, your application may be processed in approximately 20 days instead of the regular processing time, depending on the country of origin. The average processing time for a regular study permit is approximately 10-20 weeks.

If you are a legal resident in the listed countries and you intend to attend a DLI, then your study-permit application can be expedited under The Student Direct Stream.

WHO CAN APPLY?

You must be a legal resident in one of the following countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vietnam.

If you are a citizen of any of the above countries, but do not reside in the country, your application will not be accepted via this stream. You must submit a regular application.

Additionally, you must be able to satisfy and provide proof of the following:

1. You must be outside of Canada at the time when you apply;

2. Acceptance in a DLI;

3. If you are planning to study in Quebec, an attestation of issuance of your Quebec Acceptance Certificate from the Ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration

4. Payment of tuition fee for the first year of study

5. Police report from all countries that you have resided for six months or more (if required)

6. Upfront medical (if required)

7. Your most recent secondary or post-secondary transcripts.

Language test results are required. The acceptable tests are the International English Language Testing System academic or general training score of 6.0 or higher in each skill (reading, writing, speaking, and listening), or A Test d’évaluation de français score that is equal to a Canadian Language Benchmark score of at least seven in each skill (reading, writing, speaking, and listening).

GUARANTEED INVESTMENT CERTIFICATE (GIC)

An additional requirement is that you must provide proof that you have a minimum deposit of CND$10,000 in a Guaranteed Investment Certificate. Most Canadian banks that are registered under the Canadian Deposit Insurance Company (CDIC) offer GICs. This is a Canadian investment that has a guaranteed rate of return for a fixed period. You can check the CDIC’s website for the list of banks that qualify to offer GICs.

When you contact the bank, you must let them know that you require a student account in Canada and that you require this for the purpose of applying under the Skill Development Council. They will provide one of the following documents: a letter of attestation, a GIC certificate, an Investment Directions Confirmation, or an Investment Balance Confirmation.

You must explain this to your bank because if your bank or the GIC does not meet the requirements, you cannot apply through this stream. You will then be required to apply though the regular stream, and your application will not be expedited.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SDS?

The application can be submitted on your behalf by your authorised legal representative, or you may apply directly by using the government’s website. Your application will be rejected if you do not provide all the documents to support your application. You must provide the required forms, properly scanned documents, and pay the required fees and biometrics fees if your biometrics was not taken recently. If you are applying for yourself, be sure to check if there are additional documents required based on your resident and home country.

If you have additional questions concerning this or other immigration concerns, please contact me to schedule a telephone or Zoom consultation.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Submit your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com or via Facebook.