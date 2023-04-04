Man allegedly fatally stabbed by brother in Clarendon

A man is in custody following the fatal stabbing of his brother in Toll Gate, Clarendon this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Anthony Smikle, also known as 'Pops', of Ebony Park in Toll Gate.

The police say about 9:15a.m. Smikle and his brother had an argument which subsequently led to a tussle.

The brother then reportedly used a knife to inflict multiple stab wounds to Smikle's upper body.

He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

More details soon.

- Olivia Brown

