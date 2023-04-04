Man charged for March Beryllium attack, six others in custody

The police have charged a man in connection with the gun attack on a Beryllium courier van at the Scotiabank in Portmore, St Catherine.

The attack occurred on Sunday, March 19 as security guards attempted to service ATMs at the bank.

The criminals made off with $23 million.

In providing an update at a police press conference this afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, disclosed that Shemar Yee has been charged with 12 offences in relation to the incident.

Yee is of a Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Further, Bailey disclosed that six other persons have been taken into custody in relation to the robbery.

“We have the information, we have the intelligence, and we are working but I'm not going to get into any more detail regarding that,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, explained that with the use of technology, rapid intelligence gathering and agile investigative processes, the police were able to quickly progress the cases immediately following the incidents.

Prior to the March incident, criminals in February attacked Beryllium security guards attempting to service ATMs at the JN Bank, which is near to Scotiabank.

“In the more recent case, this led to the recovery of vehicles and other evidence as well as the apprehension of a key suspect in less than 12 hours after the incident. He has so far been charged with 12 offences in relation to the robbery,” Anderson said.

- Judana Murphy

