Man stabbed to death in Manchester

The Manchester police have confirmed the stabbing death of a man in the Christiana community last night.

He is Glenford Isaacs, 31, otherwise called 'JJ' of a Silent Hill address in the parish.

Police reports state that approximately 7 p.m., residents discovered an injured Isaacs along the roadway and alerted the police.

Isaacs, who was found with multiple stab wounds, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to Omar Miller, Councillor for the Craighead division, where the deceased lived, Isaacs had his hopes set on getting on the overseas farm work programme.

"He was an ordinary young man who was trying to make it in life. I don't know him as any violent person or why someone would want to do this to him," Miller said.

Miller added that Isaacs did several odd jobs including farming, helping his relatives with their business and playing as a disc jockey at events to earn a living.

"I wouldn't classify him as any troublemaker that was a nuisance to the community. He was just a little party guy, trying to get ahead in life.... It's a most unfortunate situation. It is rough," Miller added.

-Tamara Bailey

