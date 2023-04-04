New fire station in Hanover still a pipe dream

WESTERN BUREAU:

FOLLOWING A recent statement by Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels that if the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) did not use the lands reserved for a fire station in the Orchard Housing Scheme in Hopewell, Hanover, they could lose it, personnel from the JFB have reportedly visited the site, but have not outlined any plans for it.

At the time of his statement, Samuels expressed concern that the idle property might become a target of squatters, who are quite active in the area. He also expressed fear that it could be used for nefarious activities because of its unkempt state.

The mayor further noted that the Hanover Municipal Corporation would be only too happy to exploit its financial potential.

When the housing scheme was developed, lands were reserved for the construction of a library, a church, and a fire station, among other amenities.

Monica McIntyre, president of the Orchard Housing Scheme, told The Gleaner that she recently told fire personnel who visited the location of her desire to see the land used for its intended purpose.

“I was passing and I saw a fire unit and three persons, one in uniform, with what looked like the diagram of the property in hand, scrutinising the lot of land. They claim that they were checking the boundaries of the property,” said McIntyre, who said the fire personnel told her that they would be having a Town Hall meeting soon to outline their plans.

“They even said to me that when they look at their diagram, the church should not be where it is, as it is on their land,” McIntyre shared.

Emeleo Ebanks, the JFB’s public relations officer, recently told The Gleaner that the commissioner of the JFB plans to get in touch with Samuels with regard to the reserved plot of land, but when contacted, the mayor said that he had not been contacted by anyone from the JFB.

