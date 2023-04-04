Sections of St Andrew South, Kingston Western police divisions under curfew

As part of their joint efforts to reduce ongoing violence, crime and other illegal activities in and around the St Andrew South and Kingston Western police divisions, a 48-hour curfew has been imposed in the areas.

The operation is being undertaken in accordance with the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) Special Security and Community Development Measures Act.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

St Andrew South Division

North: Along Galloway Road from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue.

East: Along Maxfield Avenue from Galloway Road to Spanish Town Road.

South: Along Spanish Town Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road.

West: Along Waltham Park from Spanish Town Road to Galloway Road.

Kingston Western Division

North: Along Rousseau Road from the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Myrrhvilla Road using an imaginary line on Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of the Mother White Bridge

East: Along Myrrhvilla Road from the intersection of Rousseau Road and Myrrhvilla Road.

South: Along Spanish Town Road from the Mother White Bridge to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Maxfield Avenue

West: Along Maxfield Avenue from the intersection of Spanish Town and Maxfield Avenue to the intersection of Rousseau Road.

During the curfew, all persons entering and leaving the security measure will require the permission of the ground commander.

