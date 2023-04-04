St Jago again wins Schools’ Challenge Quiz
Published:Tuesday | April 4, 2023 | 10:09 PM
St Jago High School has retained its Schools' Challenge Quiz title.
The St Catherine-based institution defeated Calabar High School 34-31.
Both schools faced off in the final last year.
St Jago has won the 54-year-old competition multiple times.
Tonight's victory set off jubilation inside and outside the studios of Television Jamaica in St Andrew.
