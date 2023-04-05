Clarendon man charged with murder of his brother

Thirty-nine-year-old Jermaine Smikle, otherwise called 'Chin Chin', a labourer of Ebony Park Housing Scheme in Clarendon, has been charged with murder following the death of his brother, Anthony Smikle, otherwise called 'Pops'.

Anthony was killed in the community on Tuesday.

The May Pen police say about 5:30 p.m., the brothers had a dispute when a knife was brought into play and Anthony was stabbed multiple times.

The police were summoned and Anthony was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jermaine was arrested and charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.