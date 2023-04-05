Gas prices going up Thursday
Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.35 to sell for $170.17 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $1.95 to sell for $174.25.
Automotive diesel oil will move down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $187.37.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $198.22 per litre following a decrease of $4.50.
The price of Kerosene will go down by $4.50 to sell for $198.43.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $65.89, while butane will move up by $1.08 to sell for $72.84 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
