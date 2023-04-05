Gunmen attempt to rob Beryllium vehicle in St Elizabeth

Gunmen ambushed and attempted to rob an armoured vehicle owned by security company Beryllium Limited, on Tuesday afternoon, in St Elizabeth.

Head of corporate communications at Guardsman Group, Lieutenant Commander George Overton, said no one was injured in the incident and no money was stolen.

"They were not successful. There were no injuries, no losses, minor damage to the vehicle," he stated.

Overton told The Gleaner the incident took place near Balaclava about 1:30 p.m.

He said the vehicle was in transit when the gunmen attacked.

"They were mobile. There was an attempt to block the road. They were able to evade the roadblock and the criminals shot at the vehicle as it escaped," he disclosed.

In February, gunmen attacked a Beryllium team, leaving a security guard dead and two others injured, at the Portmore Pines plaza in St Catherine.

The robbers stole $10 million in cash.

A few weeks later, gunmen launched an attack on another Beryllium courier van at the Scotiabank in Portmore as the security guards attempted to service automated teller machines at the bank.

The criminals made off with $23 million.

