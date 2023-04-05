Guyanese women allegedly held with cocaine at Sangster airport

Two Guyanese women were last night taken into custody at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James in connection with the seizure of cocaine.

The contraband was found in their checked luggage during a routine check by security personnel.

The cocaine weighed a total of 21 pounds.

The women were booked to board a Virgin Atlantic flight to London.

The police are investigating.

- Janet Silvera

